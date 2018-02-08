Eagles Fan Hit the Road for Victory Parade in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Philadelphia Eagles fans were up early Thursday to head to the City of Brotherly Love for the victory parade.

Newswatch 16's Allen Vickers was there when the buses were loaded in Lackawanna County early Thursday morning and is ready to hit the road with some fans.

Five buses left Birney Plaza in Moosic around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for the celebration.

The parade starts at 11 a.m.

There will be a full day of fun and celebration for the Super Bowl champions.

Millions are expected to hit the streets of Philadelphia Thursday.

For more information on the events in Philly, click here.