WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- At Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County, the ice of the hockey rink has given way to dirt…lots of dirt.

Trucks dumped 60 truckloads of dirt--1,000 cubic tons--at the arena on Thursday.

The dirt is for the Monster Jam this weekend.

The jam features speedsters, ATV's, and, of course, monster trucks.

There is one show Friday, two on Saturday, and one on Sunday at the arena near Wilkes-Barre.