This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Outdoor Expo Season & Big Iron Cerakoting

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, it's outdoor expo season and we'll take you to a couple of the big ones in our area. First we'll travel to the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg to take in the sights and sounds of the world largest outdoor show, then we'll head to Bloomsburg for the Early Bird Sports Expo. We'll also introduce you to a local business, Big Iron Cerakoting, who's making your old beat up firearms look brand new again. We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.