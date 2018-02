Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the state budget and strong reaction after it was first reported that a bookkeeper was accused of stealing more than a million dollars from a church.

Newswatch 16 wants to clarify that the bookkeeper pleaded guilty only to taking $5,000 from the church, not more than $1.5 million as we were initially told by the Diocese of Scranton.