Staying Warm on a Snow Day

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- These are the days that make winter worthwhile, at least according to 8-year-old Gabe Oberheim.

The second grader who lives just outside of Montoursville spent most of the day with his friends since school was canceled and Gabe landed himself a snow day.

"They're really fun and I want them every day," Oberheim said.

That's not the case for everyone.

For hundreds of homeless people living in central Pennsylvania, snow days are not something to look forward to.

Every day, nearly 50 men just like Keith Peete of Williamsport have a place to stay and a warm meal at American Rescue Workers in Williamsport.

Newswatch 16 followed Peete through the lunch line.

Chili was on the menu.

"Excellent for a cold day," Peete said. "It feels good to have somewhere to come eat, especially on a cold day."

According to American Rescue Workers, there are hundreds of people in central Pennsylvania who don't have a warm place to get out of the cold and snow.

"It's days like this that make us glad we are not out on the street because this is not a fun day," said William Shepard of Williamsport.

While Peete is working to get himself back on his feet, he says this shelter has given him something more than just a warm bed.

"These guys right here are like family. I don't think I would be able to go through it if it weren't for these guys' support," said Peete.

The men's shelter and Saving Grace, a family shelter in Williamsport, both have beds available.