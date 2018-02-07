School Closings And Delays

PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits Due to Winter Weather

Posted 8:21 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, February 7, 2018

PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on several highways to 45mph in northeastern and central Pennsylvania due to the winter weather.

 

This includes:

 

  • Lackawanna and Luzerne counties:
    Interstate 80
    Interstate 81
    Interstate 84
    Interstate 380

 

  • Carbon County:
    Interstate 80

 

  • Monroe County:
    Route 33
    Interstate 80
    Interstate 380

 

  • Schuylkill County:
    Interstate 81

 

  • Northcentral Pennsylvania:
    Route 15
    Interstate 80
    Interstate 180

 

  • Lehigh Valley:
    Route 22
    Route 33
    Interstate 78

 

All interstates in Wayne County, Susquehanna County, and Pike County are reduced

4 comments