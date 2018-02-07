PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits Due to Winter Weather
PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on several highways to 45mph in northeastern and central Pennsylvania due to the winter weather.
This includes:
- Lackawanna and Luzerne counties:
Interstate 80
Interstate 81
Interstate 84
Interstate 380
- Carbon County:
Interstate 80
- Monroe County:
Route 33
Interstate 80
Interstate 380
- Schuylkill County:
Interstate 81
- Northcentral Pennsylvania:
Route 15
Interstate 80
Interstate 180
- Lehigh Valley:
Route 22
Route 33
Interstate 78
All interstates in Wayne County, Susquehanna County, and Pike County are reduced
4 comments
Cowboy
Let us see if the TOBYHANNA 500 will slow down to 45mph!
I don’t like to drive home on 380 and 81 when work gets out at the DEPOT!
It’s VERY DANGERES, it’s like the INDY 500 race with all the bobbing and weaving between cars and trucks…….
Winter Driver
What about those of us who can actually drive and have a vehicle suitable for the weather? Why waste my time going 10mph slower when I can handle it. We live in PA, get use to snow or get out.
Fattystools
Translation:
We are about to pay for all the salt used this year and man hours worked in speeding tickets.
Drive faster!
Nobody adheres to speeds limits regardless of the weather. Let the crashes (not accidents) begin!