PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits Due to Winter Weather

PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on several highways to 45mph in northeastern and central Pennsylvania due to the winter weather.

This includes:

Lackawanna and Luzerne counties:

Interstate 80

Interstate 81

Interstate 84

Interstate 380

Carbon County:

Interstate 80

Monroe County:

Route 33

Interstate 80

Interstate 380

Schuylkill County:

Interstate 81

Northcentral Pennsylvania:

Route 15

Interstate 80

Interstate 180

Lehigh Valley:

Route 22

Route 33

Interstate 78

All interstates in Wayne County, Susquehanna County, and Pike County are reduced