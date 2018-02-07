Meet Lucas! He’s the first ‘Gerber Baby’ with Down syndrome
NEW YORK — Meet Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old introduced to the world Wednesday as Gerber’s next spokesbaby, and first ever with Down syndrome.
Lucas and his parents appeared on the Today show Wednesday morning to make the announcement.
“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” Lucas’ dad Jason Warren told Today. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”
Lucas, who is from Georgia, was chosen from 140,000 entries in a 2017 Gerber contest looking for the next face of the brand.
He is the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.
As the winner, Lucas’ family will receive $50,000 and be featured on Gerber’s social media through 2018, USA Today reports.
Cute as a button ...
Undecided!!!!! Why? Why are you undecided ? Idk anything about you but ill be the first to judge you.. You sound like a great big judgemental prick. All people special needs or a average person have the right to have their moment of fame special or not. This is a great thing to show people like you were all equal…
Lloyd Schmucatelli
But we’re not all equal.
That’s an illusion on so many fronts.
I could say that we’re all “created” equal, but that’s not even true anymore with test tube lab rat babies.
Wouldn’t calling him a big judgemental prick make you a big judgemental prick yourself? Absolutely does.
I can tell by your lashing
out and lack of substance that you’re part of the bleeding heart SJW crowd. Ok fine.
Still doesn’t explain the uneasiness that this type of commercialism makes some of us feel.
All is not always well.
If I were to have a downs child, no way would he or she be doing this.
The child being a “prop” does not equal fairness, equality, or any other fill in the blank right to life nonsense.
I’d rather hand out with that kid and play t-ball with him/her when they are old enough than hang out with the people that are advocating for them.
Undecided
I’m not sure how I feel about this story.
This little guy is so cute… I’m glad Gerber is placing this Lil fellows face on the jars ..goes to show everyone is equal and no one should be put down because they have special needs. To me he is a beautiful bright shinning star … I hope this Lil face can inspire many people. He’s absolutely handsome …. Congratulations Lucas. .
Lloyd Schmucatelli
I don’t know either.
I have nothing against the handicapped folks.
I’m not comfortable with the agenda-type folks.
And I’ve worked in the field, so I know what I’m talking about.