The Lackawanna women's basketball team defeated Union County College to improve to 19-3, 14-1 in Region XIX, Division 2. Head Coach Joya Whittington is pleased with her team's performance as the postseason nears.
Lackawanna Lady Falcons Flying High in Region XIX
