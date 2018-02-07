× Freeland Residents Digging Out

FREELAND — It was business is as usual at the Garlic Knot Pizzeria in Freeland despite the snow.

“I figured I’d come up to see how things were, to see if I was going to open or not. I don’t think it’s all that bad. We have a lot of elderly folks in the area that kind of depend on lunch,” said owner Bonnie Yurko.

Yurko says things could be worse.

“I mean, traffic is flowing. I’ve been here days when there wasn’t a soul to be found.”

Across the street from the restaurant, Gene Dellacroce was hard at work clearing the snow in front of his house.

“I’m shoveling the snow. what choice do we have? Try to get ahead of it,” he said. “I’m not 20 years old so it’s less to shovel, a couple times. Hopefully, this will be the last of it for awhile. The weather report looks good for next week.”

George Kujat makes a business out of plowing snow.

“Here and there it’s pretty ugly out but most of it’s not too bad yet, little ice under it.”

But says this year hasn’t been as snowy as he would like it to be.

“We need more snow. It was too warm. But, March is unpredictable. So, hopefully, I’ll make up for the loss I made in the earlier months,” Kujat said, adding he’ll be out plowing snow until it stops.