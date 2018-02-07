February Flakes Falling in Snyder County

The snow on Wednesday is expected to start in the west and move east.
Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize is central Pennsylvania with a look at the conditions.
The snow in Snyder County finally started falling around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
PennDOT has lowered the speed to 45mph on Route 15, Interstate 80, and Interstate 180 in north-central Pennsylvania.
1 Comment
Sue
Don’t tell me the snow started (past tense) at 7 AM when it is 6:30 AM now. How about a little proofreading.