February Flakes Falling in Snyder County

Posted 6:27 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20AM, February 7, 2018

The snow on Wednesday is expected to start in the west and move east.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize is central Pennsylvania with a look at the conditions.

The snow in Snyder County finally started falling around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

PennDOT has lowered the speed to 45mph on Route 15, Interstate 80, and Interstate 180 in north-central Pennsylvania.

