‘Eric’s Law’ Introduced in Senate After Slain Corrections Officer

WASHINGTON -- A bill named for a federal corrections officer from our area killed on the job has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The bill has been dubbed "Eric's Law" for Correctional Officer Eric Williams.

Williams, who was from Luzerne County, was killed by an inmate at the federal prison in Wayne County back in 2013.

Last year, a federal jury could not agree on the death penalty for the inmate who killed Williams.

The inmate, who was already serving a life sentence, was automatically given a second life sentence.

The bill introduced in the Senate would allow a second jury to decide life or death if the first jury deadlocks.

A similar bill also named for Williams is already making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.