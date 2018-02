× UPDATE: Stretch of I-81 in Susquehanna County Open after Crash

UPDATE: The crash was cleared and the highway reopened by 5: 45 p.m., according to PennDOT

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A crash has part of an interstate shut down in Susquehanna County.

Interstate 81 north is closed between the New Milford/Lakeside exit (223) and the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit (230), according to PennDOT.

There is a detour in place.

