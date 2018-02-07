× UPDATE: Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Open after Crash

UPDATE: The crash was cleared and the highway was reopened by 1 p.m., according to PennDOT

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A wreck has a section of highway closed in Luzerne County.

Interstate 81 south is closed between the Avoca exit (178) and the Dupont/Pittston exit (175) because of the crash, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

PennDOT has not said when the highway will be cleared.

Crews dealing with tractor trailer off the road on I-81 south near Avoca. Icy rain continues to come down. @WNEP #pawx pic.twitter.com/ajA50JBGvz — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) February 7, 2018

Happening Now: A tractor trailer jackknifed in slippery conditions on Rt. 81 southbound in Luzerne County, near Avoca. Interstate is blocked in this section and traffic being detoured around the crash. Reports are that no one was injured. @wnep #pawx pic.twitter.com/wUeOkZQkBj — Michael Erat (@MichaelErat) February 7, 2018