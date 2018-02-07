School Closings And Delays

UPDATE: Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Open after Crash

Posted 12:13 pm, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:05PM, February 7, 2018

UPDATE: The crash was cleared and the highway was reopened by 1 p.m., according to PennDOT

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A wreck has a section of highway closed in Luzerne County.

Interstate 81 south is closed between the Avoca exit (178) and the Dupont/Pittston exit (175) because of the crash, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

PennDOT has not said when the highway will be cleared.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments