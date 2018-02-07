UPDATE: Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Open after Crash
UPDATE: The crash was cleared and the highway was reopened by 1 p.m., according to PennDOT
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A wreck has a section of highway closed in Luzerne County.
Interstate 81 south is closed between the Avoca exit (178) and the Dupont/Pittston exit (175) because of the crash, according to PennDOT.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
PennDOT has not said when the highway will be cleared.
