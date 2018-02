× Card Skimmer Found at Gas Station in Duryea

DURYEA — Police have a warning about a card skimmer at a gas station in Luzerne County.

The device used to steal credit card information was found at a pump at Uni-Mart on Main Street in Duryea on Tuesday.

Authorities don’t know how long it was there.

Police say to check your accounts if you used your card at that gas station in Luzerne County.