School Closings And Delays

Behind the Wheel of PennDOT Plow Trucks

Posted 6:23 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, February 7, 2018

Wednesday, February 7, is going to be a long day for plow drivers clearing the way for the morning drive in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is out riding around with a PennDOT crew that's ready to get to work.

He has the latest conditions on the streets of Luzerne County.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on:

  • Interstate 80
  • Interstate 81
  • Interstate 84
  • Interstate 380
  • Interstate 180

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Head here for the full weather forecast.

Click here for the latest school closings.

