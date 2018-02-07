Behind the Wheel of PennDOT Plow Trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday, February 7, is going to be a long day for plow drivers clearing the way for the morning drive in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is out riding around with a PennDOT crew that's ready to get to work.

He has the latest conditions on the streets of Luzerne County.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on:

Interstate 80

Interstate 81

Interstate 84

Interstate 380

Interstate 180

