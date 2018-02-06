School Closings And Delays

Watch The SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ Rocket Launch, Equally Impressive Booster Landing

Posted 4:24 pm, February 6, 2018, by

Cape Canaveral, FL — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy took flight Tuesday, and everything appears to be going seamlessly.

Around 3:45 pm ET, the world’s most powerful rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

About two and a half minutes after launch, the two side boosters on the rocket detached and headed back to Earth.

Thousands of onlookers could be heard cheering through SpaceX’s livestream.

The rocket is built by SpaceX, the game-changing company helmed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the run up to launch, it wasn’t at all clear whether the rocket would work.

“People [came] from all around the world to see what will either be a great rocket launch or the best fireworks display they’ve ever seen,” Elon Musk said in an interview with CNN’s Rachel Crane.

SpaceX has shaken up the rocket industry by becoming the first company to successfully reuse rocket boosters in order to bring down the cost of spaceflight. To do that, it guides the rockets back to Earth for a safe landing after sending their payloads toward orbit.

