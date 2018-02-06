× Volunteer Firefighter Sent to Prison on Underage Sex Charge

WILKES-BARRE — A volunteer firefighter was sentenced to prison time Tuesday morning for sex with a teenage girl.

A judge sentenced Joshua Ralston, 20, of Dallas, to 11 and a half to 23 months behind bars for statutory sexual assault.

The judge says he felt a more serious sentence was necessary because Ralston showed little remorse and these crimes have a lifelong impact on the victim.

The former Trucksville volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty in December to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Luzerne County.

