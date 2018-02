× U.S. Passport Fees to Increase in April

You’ll want to get your passport sooner rather than later if you’re planning on going abroad.

Once the new rule kicks in on April 2, the passport execution fee will increase by $10 dollars, making the fee $35.

The price increase is on top of the $110 it cost just to put in an application.

According to the state, the price hike will help cover the costs of processing passport applications.

The increase will not affect passport renewals.