School Closings And Delays

Talkback 16: Super Bowl Celebrations, The Snow Board

Posted 7:14 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:48PM, February 6, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include vandalism following the Eagles Super Bowl win, predicting snow storms, and ideas of what to do with the old snow board in the backyard.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s