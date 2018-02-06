× Snow Days Eating Up School Vacation Time

CARBONDALE — Schools have been dealing with snow days all year and with more snow coming, it will begin using up that vacation time.

This wintry weather has made for plenty of two-hour delays and closed schools this season.

And even with those days built into the school calendar, those days off are starting to mount.

“We have built in four days so now we start looking at spring break which is around our Easter holiday break so we may have to make up some days there,” said Carbondale Area Superintendent Robert Mehalick.

Mehalick says they’ve faced with many choices this year, but the priority is always the students.

“When we make our decisions, it’s always on the safety and well-being of our students, and yes, we know we are extending the year. We are causing some difficult hardships for parents but we are doing it just for the safety.”

“We want to try to keep graduation to the date we have planned. We have families and relatives that have made plans to see their children graduate so we want to keep the graduation date intact,” the superintendent said.

People preparing for snowy weather at the Weis Market in Carbondale are glad the school district isn’t taking any chances and the students will be making up those days.

“Education is more important to the kids right now because if they don’t have an education, they won’t have a good job. You can’t do nothing up here,” said Daniel Howell.

For now, Carbondale Area graduation is set for June 8.

