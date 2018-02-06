School Bus, Truck Collide in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a bumpy ride to school Tuesday morning for some students in Williamsport.

Their school bus and a tractor-trailer swiped each other while passing at the intersection of Packet and Eldred Streets.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The bus was taking students to class late because the district was on a two-hour delay.

No one was hurt.