School Closings And Delays

School Bus, Truck Collide in Williamsport

Posted 12:34 pm, February 6, 2018, by

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a bumpy ride to school Tuesday morning for some students in Williamsport.

Their school bus and a tractor-trailer swiped each other while passing at the intersection of Packet and Eldred Streets.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The bus was taking students to class late because the district was on a two-hour delay.

No one was hurt.

