School Bus, Truck Collide in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a bumpy ride to school Tuesday morning for some students in Williamsport.
Their school bus and a tractor-trailer swiped each other while passing at the intersection of Packet and Eldred Streets.
It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The bus was taking students to class late because the district was on a two-hour delay.
No one was hurt.
5 comments
Granny
The kids are not getting anywhere their hours of education, and the teachers are not teaching anywhere close to their full schedule with all of the 2 or 3 hr. delays!! “Safety for out children” is the reason; yet there are still not seatbelts on school busses!
In other words
So was it a collision or a swipe?
Cowboy
DRUG TEST and doctor prescription checked.
Maybe on medical marijuana (mary jane)!
EmTae Resol
There is no “Packet” street in Williamsport.
Supporter of America
Did he run a red light, like Bus #14 from Loyalsock did on Market Street in Williamsport a couple of weeks ago. I’m glad my kids weren’t on the bus. The bus went through the light and it wasn’t even close, as far as changing from yellow to red…it was red well before the bus made it to the light and turning towards South Williamsport.