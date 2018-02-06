× Redrawing The Districts

HARRISBURG — The redrawing of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts will go ahead, which means lawmakers must come up with new districts by Friday.

Northeastern and central Pennsylvania is covered by the 5th, 10th, 11th, and 17th Districts.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled last month, that the districts violate the state constitution. They must be redrawn before May’s primary.

Democrats and Republicans sounded off Tuesday in Harrisburg.

“My hope is that when we propose it, that the Supreme Court says it’s fine. If they don’t and they draw a map, I think it will create another issue,” said Senator Mario Scavello, (R) Monroe County.

“(I) look forward to those maps being fair so that the politicians aren’t selecting the people who elect them, the people are,” said Rep. Gerald Mullery, (D) Luzerne County.

Lawmakers have until Friday to come up with a plan. Then Governor Tom Wolf must sign off on a new map by next week.

Otherwise, the state Supreme Court will adopt a new map on its own.

Republicans hold 12 of Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional seats. One is vacant.