Now They Both Have Rings; Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend After the Super Bowl

Posted 3:54 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53PM, February 6, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 34-7. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz got a Super Bowl ring.

Now his girlfriend has a ring, too.

The injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted Tuesday morning that he proposed to Maddie Oberg just after the Super Bowl, which his Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.

Oberg said yes.

No word on when the nuptials will take place, according to WPMT.

