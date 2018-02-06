In Bradford County, Bracing for Another Winter Blast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYALUSING -- Right now, there's not a lot of snow in Wyalusing, just some melting piles along borough streets, but that is expected to change come Wednesday.

"Wyalusing is already closed for tomorrow. They told us at the faculty meeting. We're supposed to get 5 to 8 inches and some of the kids are like, 'We're gonna get three feet!' So they're pretty excited about it, but I'm kind of scared,” laughed teacher Paige Millard of Wyalusing.

Bradford County is expected to be one of the hardest hit by this storm, with the potential for 8 or more inches of snow.

Casssandra Stone and John Eastabrook have a newborn son. They are worried about what this storm could mean.

“If we had to go somewhere, I don't want to be on these roads. A lot of time anymore, I mean I know PennDOT does what they can, but the roads are horrible lately, just horrible,” said Stone.

"Just trying to hopefully wake up and not be as bad as everyone is expecting, you know?" said Eastabrook.

People living in Bradford County say they are used to snow.

"I'm ready for it, even though you know it's not the first snow storm we've had here, but it don't bother me,” said Timothy Hampton of Towanda.

They are not entirely sure what to expect with this winter blast.

"I've lived here my whole life, so it's kind of par for the course, but I think it's pretty overwhelming. I like the snow, just maybe not this much snow,” laughed Millard.

PennDOT is urging caution on the roads on Wednesday. Speed limits may be lowered on highways depending on conditions. Officials say if you don't have to be out, it is best to just stay home.