× Help To See: New Vision For Nonprofit

A century old nonprofit aimed at helping kids and adults see more clearly has new vision.

The former Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind is now Northeast Sight Services.

The place is known for helping those in need get affordable eye exams and provides help/tips for kids in need of high tech vision wear.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took us on a tour Tuesday.

To learn more on this nonprofit and how it might be able to help you, head here!