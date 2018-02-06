Governor Proposes Commonwealth Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Governor Tom Wolf is proposing his spending plan for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Tuesday in Harrisburg.

This is Governor Wolf's fourth budget address, and you could argue it is his most important. Governor Wolf is seeking a second term this year.

The governor once again said he wants to funnel more money into education.

"In this year's budget, I'm proposing another major step forward: a significant investment in career and technical education to help make Pennsylvania a better place to learn, a better place to work and a better place to do business," the governor said. Developing a workforce that can compete and win in the 21st-century economy is the single best way to help Pennsylvania businesses grow and attract new businesses to our commonwealth. It's also the single best thing we can do to help more of our people find better jobs, not just tomorrow, but today."

Wolf called for more belt-tightening, more cuts of fraud, abuse, and waste. He also, once again, asked for a severance tax on oil and gas companies.

Wolf's first three budgets were marked by serious fighting with house and senate republicans.

Pennsylvania is supposed to have a new budget in place by July 1.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf outlined his plan to bolster PA’s workforce through education in the 2018-19 fiscal year and called on the @PaLegis to pass a commonsense #ShaleTax. https://t.co/fYLKOw2M7q — The Press Office (@GovernorsOffice) February 6, 2018