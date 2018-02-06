Former Church Employee Gets No Jail Time for Stealing $1.5 Million from Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- A woman learned her punishment for stealing $1.5 million from the church where she worked in Monroe County.

The Diocese of Scranton says Dawn Stevens was the bookkeeper of St. Luke’s Parish in Stroudsburg for 17 years when she was caught in 2015.

The Diocese said Stevens was sentenced yesterday for stealing $1.5 million from the parish over a nine-year period.

Despite the large sum and a guilty plea to felony theft charges last year, the judge gave her no jail time.

People in Stroudsburg say that's a bit surprising.

“It's a lot of money for no jail time,” said Walter Harrell. “It kind of sends the message that you only get jail time for violent crimes whereas a white collar crime like this, that hurts more people than most violent crimes do.”

“It's ridiculous, especially $1.5 million,” said Keeran Lambert.

The judge did give Stevens one year house arrest with electronic monitoring and four years probation to follow that.

Plus, she must pay back $2,142,067 to St. Luke's to cover what she stole and costs accrued during the case.

People doubt the church will see much of that restitution.

“I don't know where she would get it from. The fact that she was stealing in the first place kind of gives you the sign that she wouldn't pay it back,” said Harrell.

According to the arrest report, Stevens stole the money from the church collections.

“Stealing from working class people who have their faith God, what else can I say?” said Lambert.

“Poor people come to the church and they give their money,” said a woman who didn’t want to give her name.

At Stevens' home in Reeders, the man answering the door only said: “No, no, no trespassing sign there.”

The Diocese of Scranton did not say why Stevens was stealing the money or what she was using it for, so it's not known if she told that to the Diocese or to investigators.