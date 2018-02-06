× Eagles Victory Parade: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

PHILADELPHIA — The City of Philadelphia has announced full details about the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade and ceremony.

This information is subject to change, check back for the latest updates.

DATE: Thursday, February 8

TIME: Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison and end with a ceremony at the Art Museum.

ROUTE:

EAGLES SUPER BOWL VICTORY PARADE!! The parade you've been waiting your entire life for is finally here. The @Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!! https://t.co/Fvtk6yI2FN pic.twitter.com/FNlPmUfF6s — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 5, 2018

Starts at Broad and Pattison in South Philadelphia at 11 a.m.

North on Broad Street to S. Penn Square

West on S. Penn Square to 15th Street

North on 15th Street to JFK Blvd.

West on JFK Blvd. to 16th Street

North on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

West on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval

Ends at Philadelphia Museum of Art

CEREMONY: The ceremony will be on the Art Museum steps at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until 3 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Check back for more details.

ROAD CLOSURES: Streets will begin to reopen as early as conditions allow on Thursday, February 8. Most streets should be reopened before the morning rush hour on Friday, February 9. Commuters should allow for extra time on Friday morning, however, as there may be residual delays as operations return to normal.

PARKING: If at all possible, visitors should not drive into Center City. If, however, driving is necessary, the City encourages drivers to park in off-street lots and garages along the Parkway, Broad Street, or near the stadium complex. The Philadelphia Parking Authority also has a list of garages online. If visitors must drive, they should contact individual parking facilities for rates and availability ahead of time.

There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade. Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks, and double parking will be enforced.

There will be significant travel delays on roadways and street closures immediately before, during, and after the Eagles Parade.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: All visitors are encouraged to take public transit when coming into Philadelphia. SEPTA is operating a special Eagles Parade schedule with details available online at SEPTA.org.

There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route. These restrictions go into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, and extend into the late evening on Thursday, February 8. Cars parked in temporary no parking zones will be relocated. A full list of the affected streets is available online.

VIEWING SCREENS: There will be 14 jumbotrons set up along the route, according to WPVI.

CROWD: Mayor Jim Kenney said attendance could be higher than what we saw for the 2008 Phillies World Series parade, which an estimated 1 million people attended.

PUBLIC SAFETY INFORMATION: The City asks the public to do their part, use common sense, and stay aware of their surroundings. Attendees should immediately report suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or dialing 911.

Visitors:

Should not leave bags unattended and immediately contact police if they notice an unattended bag.

Make a plan regarding travel and supervision of children.

Make a plan in case they become separated from their parties, including identifying meetup points in case of separation.

Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.

Should sign up for parade related text alerts by texting “ReadyEagles” to 888-777.

TEXT ALERTS: For the most updated information on transit, public safety, and other news relating to the Eagles Parade, please sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia alerts from the Office of Emergency Management by texting “ReadyEagles” to 888-777.