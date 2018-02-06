× Eagles Fan from Jim Thorpe Back from Super Bowl

JIM THORPE — Shawn Kresge from Jim Thorpe has been a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder for more than two decades. And on Sunday, he was in the stands for the most historic game in the team’s history.

“I can check this one off on the bucket list and they actually won the Super Bowl and if I wouldn’t have went, I would have been thinking about it for years you know….it was something I will never forget,” said Shawn Kresge, Jim Thorpe.

Shawn, along with some friends, hopped on a plane for Minnesota last week. He says the fan experience both inside and outside the stadium was surreal.

“From the time they started, until the end, you were just sitting on the edge of your seat. You don’t know what is going to happen,” said Kresge.

Besides being just a few feet from his favorite team, Shawn also brushed elbows with Hollywood fame, actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“We were at a tailgate and Kevin Hart was there. It was pretty neat to see him. He’s a little guy but full of energy and stuff like that. He had a big entourage of people walking around,” said Kresge.

Even though the Super Bowl is over, Shawn is not done celebrating. He will be joining millions of others in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday.

“For all these years of being a season ticket holder and watching them come down Broad Street, it’s something I gotta do. I have to finish off the whole thing, it’s the Super Bowl experience,” said Kresge.

The Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday on Broad Street and ended with a ceremony at the Art Museum.