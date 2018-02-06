School Closings And Delays

Community Weather Announcements

Posted 11:37 am, February 6, 2018, by

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather expected to come our way.

Check back for the latest updates.

Mary Chuff February 6, 201812:13 pm

CARBON COUNTY — Borough of Weatherly snow ban in effect at 8 p.m. Feb. 6.

Mary Chuff February 6, 201811:42 am

UNION COUNTY — Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center at Wolfe Field will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Dan Ratchford February 6, 201811:39 am

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY – Snow ban in effect in Mahanoy City beginning at midnight and continuing through Wednesday. No parking on Main Street, Centre Street, West South Street,
and Liberty Hill.

