× A Different Kind of Dine and Dash

OLYPHANT — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a man who they say ordered food, grabbed it from the delivery driver and took off without paying for it.

According to Olyphant police, the man grabbed the food from the driver in the 400 block of Lackawanna Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police shared surveillance pictures of the man.

If you recognize him, call police at 570-342-9111.