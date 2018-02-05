Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of young people put on their dancing shoes to celebrate Valentine's Day in Luzerne County.

The Deutsch Institute hosted a Valentine's Day dance at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre Monday evening.

The Deutsch is a nonprofit organization that plans special events for young people with special needs in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties.

Those in attendance tell Newswatch 16 the organization helps them get out and try new things.

"It's wonderful to see friends coming out, having a good time, and meet some new people, so it means to us having a great time tonight," said Patrick Clery of Dallas.

The Deutsch Institute says more than 300 people turned out for the dance.