Valentine’s Day Dance

Posted 11:42 pm, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:01PM, February 5, 2018

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of young people put on their dancing shoes to celebrate Valentine's Day in Luzerne County.

The Deutsch Institute hosted a Valentine's Day dance at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre Monday evening.

The Deutsch is a nonprofit organization that plans special events for young people with special needs in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties.

Those in attendance tell Newswatch 16 the organization helps them get out and try new things.

"It's wonderful to see friends coming out, having a good time, and meet some new people, so it means to us having a great time tonight," said Patrick Clery of Dallas.

The Deutsch Institute says more than 300 people turned out for the dance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s