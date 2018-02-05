Three Homes in Wilkes-Barre Broken into for Copper Piping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE--- Three homeowners in Wilkes-Barre are likely facing hundreds of dollars in repairs after they found their copper piping ripped out.

Ron Romanelli was scraping ice off the sidewalk on Monday morning to help out some of his neighbors on Stanton Street in Wilkes-Barre. He lives right next door to one of the three homes that had its copper piping stolen.

Police said at least $360 worth of piping was ripped out from that house on Thursday.

“There's good people. This is still a nice neighborhood and the bad traffic that you get through here is horrible. It's not our own people here doing it. It's other people,” Romanelli said.

Just a few blocks down on Stanton Street, another home was broken into the very next day, and its copper piping was taken.

Romanelli said he wishes he heard the burglary the day before.

“I've been known to chase a bad guy or two down so I just wish I could've done something to help,” Romanelli said.

Just a few blocks away on Gilligan Street, another house was broken into for its copper piping, but this time, a TV and furniture were also taken.

“It's shocking because since I've moved in, I haven't experienced any problems and the neighborhood, the neighbors are really wonderful. I wouldn't trade this for anything,” neighbor Marie Richards said.

Police haven’t been able to track down a suspect or suspects in any of these burglaries just yet, but people hope they find a lead.

“I hope they catch the person who did it because it tarnished the neighborhood. My neighbors, we do the utmost to keep it together,” Richards said.

If you have any information about these burglaries, you’re asked to call the Wilkes-Barre Police Department at 570-208-4200.