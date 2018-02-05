The 73 words Larry Nassar spoke before he was sentenced to a lifetime in prison

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Before he was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison on Monday, Larry Nassar apologized to the court.

“The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts,” the 54-year-old disgraced former doctor said about the victim impact statements. The statements ended a remarkable three weeks of court hearings that dramatically personalized the pain and suffering he caused for years.

The sentence in Eaton County court is the third sentence in three months for Nassar, the once-renowned doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University who sexually abused young girls for more than two decades.

Here is his full, brief statement:

“The words expressed by everyone that has spoken, including the parents, have impacted me to the — to my innermost core.

“With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling.

“It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved.

“The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts.”