Super Bowl MVP Foles Honored with Parade at Disney World

Posted 11:39 pm, February 5, 2018, by

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- What do you do when you're the MVP of the Super Bowl? You go to Walt Disney World, of course.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles enjoyed a parade in his honor on Monday at the resort near Orlando. Foles was joined by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters atop a float.

The Eagles QB was named this year's Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Foles spent some time after the parade enjoying some of the attractions at the resort. He will soon return to Philadelphia to join his teammates for a big parade down Broad Street this Thursday.

