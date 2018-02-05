Super Bowl MVP Foles Honored with Parade at Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- What do you do when you're the MVP of the Super Bowl? You go to Walt Disney World, of course.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles enjoyed a parade in his honor on Monday at the resort near Orlando. Foles was joined by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters atop a float.

The Eagles QB was named this year's Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Foles spent some time after the parade enjoying some of the attractions at the resort. He will soon return to Philadelphia to join his teammates for a big parade down Broad Street this Thursday.