× Super Bowl Champs Return Home

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles arrived back in Pennsylvania Monday afternoon and found a crowd of people at the airport to welcome them back.

The team is back, the trophy is here, and yes, the Philadelphia Eagles returned home Super Bowl champions.

A crowd showed up at the airport to welcome the victors home.

“It’s a dream, I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up. Any minute, I’m waiting for my alarm clock to go off and someone tell me I have to go to work.”

The celebration in Philadelphia just won’t stop after a long wait to become champions.

Fans got to the airport early hoping to get a glimpse.

“This is so great, I can’t wait to see them, we’re so excited!”

The fans got more than a glimpse. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie led the Lombardi Trophy and the team right to the fence, right to the fans, one after another hoisting that coveted trophy for all to see.

Some fans climbed whatever they could to see, then serenaded their champions.

The road from victory in Minnesota took the Eagles in a police-escorted caravan of buses onto the highway and back to another group of wild fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

This is a celebration unlike any this city and this region has ever seen and Eagles fans young and old are loving it.

“I’m happy that the Eagles won and I hope they keep it up for next season.”