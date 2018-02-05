School Closings And Delays

Small Fire Forces Scranton Students Out

Posted 12:02 pm, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, February 5, 2018

SCRANTON -- Students were forced out of an elementary school in Scranton for a time Monday morning after a small fire started in a bathroom.

Students at Frances Willard Elementary were taken to West Scranton High School while firefighters dealt with a fire in a trash can.

Students returned to class by noon.

Firefighters are looking into how that fire started.

