Small Fire Forces Scranton Students Out

SCRANTON -- Students were forced out of an elementary school in Scranton for a time Monday morning after a small fire started in a bathroom.
Students at Frances Willard Elementary were taken to West Scranton High School while firefighters dealt with a fire in a trash can.
Students returned to class by noon.
Firefighters are looking into how that fire started.
2 comments
Grumpy old man
Awww, poor kids had to stand out in the cold. HOW DID THEY SURVIVE?! I declare ten two hour delays in a row to reimburse these poor children for their suffering!
😊
Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out a kid probably started that fire. It was in a trash can in the bathroom. A+b=c. Duh!!!