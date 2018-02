× One Man Killed in Bradford County Crash

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — State police believe speed is to blame for a deadly crash in Bradford County.

Troopers said Jeffrey Wheeler, 37, of Windham Township, died after he lost control on Cotton Hollow Road outside of Sayre around 1:30 p.m. Monday. His pickup truck went airborne and hit a tree.

State police say Wheeler was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.