School Closings And Delays

Is Super Bowl Flu Real?

Posted 8:23 am, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08AM, February 5, 2018

If you're working Monday, February 5, you might not see as many of your coworkers as usual.

Monday is considered the biggest "sick out" in America following the Super Bowl.

It's called the Super Bowl Flu or Super Bowl-itis.

Symptoms include feeling hung over from too much booze and maybe too much junk food.

Among the tips for after the Super Bowl, don't skip breakfast and get moving!

"After the fact, it's making sure you drink lots of water, exercise, eat healthy, and maybe increase your vitamin D because it actually helps with immune," explained David Wassmer, UPMC Health & Fitness Specialist.

Super Bowl Flu usually only lasts 24 hours. The pros say think twice before calling off work especially if you appeared in any Super Bowl party pictures that were posted on social media.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s