Is Super Bowl Flu Real?

If you're working Monday, February 5, you might not see as many of your coworkers as usual.

Monday is considered the biggest "sick out" in America following the Super Bowl.

It's called the Super Bowl Flu or Super Bowl-itis.

Symptoms include feeling hung over from too much booze and maybe too much junk food.

Among the tips for after the Super Bowl, don't skip breakfast and get moving!

"After the fact, it's making sure you drink lots of water, exercise, eat healthy, and maybe increase your vitamin D because it actually helps with immune," explained David Wassmer, UPMC Health & Fitness Specialist.

Super Bowl Flu usually only lasts 24 hours. The pros say think twice before calling off work especially if you appeared in any Super Bowl party pictures that were posted on social media.