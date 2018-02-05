Illegal Dumpers Continue to Plague Poconos
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Illegal dumping is a big problem in the Poconos and community leaders are cracking down on people who trash public property.
There are signs warning people that dumping trash is illegal at the Middle Smithfield Township recycling center near Marshalls Creek. But that doesn’t stop people from unloading trash.
Surveillance video captured a man sneaking wood pallets between recycling bins Thursday night, then returning the next night to dump a mattress and other trash.
“They’re on camera so we can see them. We can see their license plate so we know who does it,” said township supervisor Mike Dwyer.
Just last weekend, someone dumped a Christmas tree, which supervisors say is especially strange because there’s a legal Christmas tree dumping area just a mile down the road.
“”It’s a shame because they have township clean-up days which is where you’re supposed to throw out the bulk garbage,” said Maureen Annese.
Dwyer said the township takes illegal dumping seriously.
“When we catch people, we vigorously go after them for the fines,” Dwyer said.
Anton Toryak is a Monroe County Waste Authority police officer. He says there’s no reason to illegally dump trash, especially because the county has a recycling center in Blakeslee where residents can get rid of many things, including TVs, for free.
“Other electronics such as printers and things like that, scanners, fax machines can be dropped off also,” Toryak said, adding that violators can get up to a $1,000 fine and 10 days in jail.
Toryak says making a little effort can go a long way towards keeping the Poconos pretty.
Flatlander Transplants
New Jersey is the biggest garbage (people) dumper in the Poconos.
Cowboy
Dumping in the Poconos is a BIG problem from Tobyhanna to Carbondale Mountain.
If and when you find tires, TV’s, chairs, mattresses, bikes, computers, cats, dogs and so on. Some of the items have seral numbers and I am sure you can track some of the people down with that. I do see in the spring and summer a lot of car’s and truck’s pulled over on the side. I see N.J, N.Y. and some Pa plates on the vehicles. Somebody said to put up trail cams. The townships could do that just turn off the audio.
Good Luck and Good Hunting!
Cowboy
If you fine them $1000.00 and put them in jail for 10 days, the problem will go away. You have to enforce the law. If a person is working, they just have to use their vacation time for the 10 days in jail. Go get them all, Pa is not a dumping place.
Jd
Discarded mattresses and TV’s are as common as road kill on route 196 near Pocono country place and a few other private communities in that area. Nothing ever gets done.