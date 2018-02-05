School Closings And Delays

Game Winning Garments: Scranton Company Scores Super Bowl Shirt Contract

Posted 5:44 am, February 5, 2018

While many were sleeping, 23 employees at Kevin’s Worldwide along Capouse Avenue in Scranton worked overnight to print around 13,000 Eagles Super Bowl Championship shirts.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey went behind the scenes Monday to show the magic behind the game-winning garments.

Workers at Kevin’s say the last time they received a Super Bowl shirt contract was five years when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The shirt printing crew in the Electric City also stresses that you cannot buy the new Eagles Super Bowl shirts at Kevin’s Worldwide.

They are distributed to various locations chosen by the NFL.

Your best bet is to visit any store that sells NFL material to score a shirt.

