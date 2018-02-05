× Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade Date, Route Announced

PHILADELPHIA — The big game is over, the Eagles are Super Bowl Champions and now it’s time to celebrate!

The City of Philadelphia announced on Twitter that the will host a parade this Thursday for our 2018 Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

The parade will tentatively start at 11 a.m. at Broad & Pattison, heading north to the Art Museum.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement Sunday evening following the Eagles’ thrilling 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII: