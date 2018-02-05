× Confusion over D.A. Discrepancy in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE — There’s a new top cop in Susquehanna County but plenty of uncertainty over who will be the district attorney long-term.

Another attorney believes he’s in charge and plans to challenge the new D.A. in court.

Bill Urbanski was the second in command when former Susquehanna County District Attorney Bob Klein passed away late last year.

Urbanski took over but a county judge has a difference of opinion and appointed Marion O’Malley, then swore her into office Monday morning.

Then, according to county leaders, she fired Urbanski Monday afternoon.

Shortly after she was sworn in to fill out the term of the late Susquehanna County district attorney, Marion O’Malley was all smiles. O’Malley ran for the office a couple years back and lost by a few dozen votes.

“It was a disappointment, to say the least. I’m happy to be able to say that the court that the confidence in me to make this appointment,” said D.A. Marion O’Malley, (R) Susquehanna County.

But there’s already someone in the district attorney’s office who believes he should be D.A.

Bill Urbanski shared a photo on New Year’s Day of a district judge in Luzerne County swearing him into office because the judge in Susquehanna County would not.

Urbanski currently does not live in the county.

“We’ll continue to do the work for the commonwealth unless I’m told otherwise so I had a full docket this morning, have a full docket this afternoon,” Urbanski said.

Urbanski asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to stop the judge’s appointment of O’Malley and just last week the court refused to step in, but left open the option for Urbanski to take the issue to court.

“There is definitely uncertainty. Hopefully, it will sort itself out in the short term,” Urbanski said.

“At this point, it’s going to be a day-by-day process until all those things are settled with the court. I hope it’s done quickly,” O’Malley said.

On Monday, defendants and attorneys weren’t sure who was in charge and what that means for their cases. Many hearings were postponed at court near New Milford due to the D.A. discrepancy.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty at this point and time, it’s hard to practice law. Life moves on and cases will have to be resolved,” said defense attorney Jason Beardsley.

District Attorney O’Malley started on the job Monday and it’s unclear whether she’ll be getting paid the roughly $180,000 a year salary.

Urbanski plans to file suit later this week. His attorney says they had to wait until O’Malley was sworn in to move ahead.