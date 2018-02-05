School Closings And Delays

Community Weather Announcements

Posted 9:22 am, February 5, 2018, by

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather expected to come our way.

Check back for the latest updates.

Mary Chuff February 5, 20189:25 am

PIKE COUNTY — Pike County Area on Aging: no meal delivery today. All centers are closed. 

Mary Chuff February 5, 20189:23 am

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — St. Clair Lions Club novelty games canceled due to weather

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s