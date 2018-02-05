× Bon-Ton Files for Bankruptcy

Less than a week after announcing the closure of several stores in our area, Bon-Ton Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Chapter 11 allows a company to reorganize its finances and frees it from the threat of lawsuits from creditors.

In a news release Sunday, the company said its stores will remain open and sales announced last week are ongoing.

Bon-Ton said last week it plans to close dozens of stores in 2018, including several in our area.

More information on Bon-Ton’s bankruptcy is posted at bontonrestructuring.com