An Eagle’s Eye View on the Pennsylvania Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotting an eagle the last couple of weeks hasn't been all that difficult. They are on hats, shirts, jackets, and Eagles are probably all over your social media feeds right now.

A man in the Poconos has been spent years spotting eagles. Mike Stevens met him On The Pennsylvania Road in 2007. His photographs of the national bird in the wild are nothing short of spectacular.

Newswatch 16 tracked down George Knickerbocker. He says he's in his 70s now and slowing down a bit, but he still loves taking pictures. The walls of the studio behind his house are covered with his favorite photos, though none of them are for sale.