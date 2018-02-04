Volunteer Firefighters Serve Up Chicken Wings in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- Members of the Volunteer Hose Company in Throop cooked up some Super Bowl favorites for the community.

Volunteers made chicken wings for the 12th year for folks to bring home for their Super Bowl parties.

People packed the firehouse on Dunmore Street on Throop to grab their favorite wings before the big game.

This year was the largest yet. Volunteers prepared over 1,400 pounds of wings for over 1,000 orders.

"Just a great day. The weather isn't cooperating as much as we'd like it to but people are still coming here. They are coming early and we are very excited about this event," said Chief Andy Hegedus.

All of the proceeds will benefit the fire company here in Lackawanna County.