Ukrainian Food and Music Brings Community Together

NANTICOKE — Folks came together in Luzerne County to celebrate Meatfare Sunday.

The Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Nanticoke held a traditional Ukrainian meal and desserts.

Attendees also listened to traditional Ukrainian music.

This was a way for the church to bring all of the traditional meat dishes to the table for all to enjoy before Lent begins on February 14th.

“That’s what this meal is about, it’s part of our tradition and heritage and it’s become well loved by the people in our town and surrounding community,” said Father Walter Pasicznyk.

The event was held in celebration of Meatfare Sunday, a pre-lenten celebration.