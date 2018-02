× Snowy Conditions Lead to Rollover Crash in Luzerne County

LAFLIN — A crash in Luzerne County may have been aided by the slippery conditions Sunday afternoon.

While traveling on 81 South, a driver said she was cut off which resulted in her car spinning out of control.

The car then flipped over and ended up on its roof.

The driver did not suffer any injuries following the crash in Laflin.