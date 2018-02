Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating their first ever Super Bowl win.

The historic moment for the Eagles comes after they beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

Eagles were not favored to win but kept pace with the Patriots to beat the odds.

Philadelphia took the lead in the 4th quarter and held on to beat the Patriots 41-33.

The Eagles quarterback Nick Foles won the Super Bowl MVP.